TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) has broken Taiwan’s national record in the National Games' 100-meter butterfly swimming competition held at the University of Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 19).

Wang clocked in at 52.68 seconds, breaking the previous national record of 52.83 he had set in August at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships (Junior Worlds), according to CNA.

After setting a time of 1:56.48 in the 200 m butterfly category, coming in 4th at the 2019 Junior Worlds, Wang is the second Taiwanese swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in which he has expressed aspirations to compete since junior high, reported Living Sports.

Wang’s mother first applied for him to join the school swim team when he was in third grade, as his swim camp coach had said he had a natural talent, according to Living Sports. Wang had actually been afraid of water as a child, but he “fell in love with the sport” and has come to feel a sense of liberation in the water, according to the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

The swimmer's motto is “Dreams have no limits,” which he has proven by breaking consecutive national records, states FINA on its website.