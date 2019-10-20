|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|30
|18
|4-0-0
|2-1-1
|2-0-0
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|22
|18
|2-0-1
|3-1-1
|0-0-2
|Carolina
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|25
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|32
|23
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|31
|28
|2-1-2
|3-1-0
|2-0-1
|Toronto
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|35
|31
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|3-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|21
|20
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Montreal
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|31
|26
|2-2-0
|2-0-2
|1-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|27
|1-1-0
|3-2-1
|4-2-0
|Florida
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|26
|31
|1-1-1
|2-1-2
|1-1-1
|Columbus
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|26
|2-2-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|28
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|19
|31
|2-1-2
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|19
|2-1-0
|0-2-1
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|19
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Ottawa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|16
|27
|1-3-0
|0-2-1
|1-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|8
|7
|0
|1
|15
|35
|21
|4-0-0
|3-0-1
|1-0-0
|Edmonton
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|20
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Anaheim
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|22
|14
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Vegas
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|32
|21
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|13
|3-1-0
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|23
|22
|3-0-1
|1-3-0
|1-2-1
|Nashville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|32
|31
|3-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|24
|29
|1-1-2
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|22
|15
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|27
|33
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|24
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Chicago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|15
|2-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Dallas
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|21
|31
|0-2-1
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|20
|31
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|0-1-0
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT
Edmonton 2, Detroit 1
Anaheim 4, Carolina 2
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0
Montreal 5, St. Louis 2
Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT
Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT
Arizona 5, Ottawa 2
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.