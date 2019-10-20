All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 8 6 1 1 13 30 18 4-0-0 2-1-1 2-0-0 Pittsburgh 8 6 2 0 12 32 20 4-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 9 5 2 2 12 31 28 2-1-2 3-1-0 2-0-1 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 19 14 2-0-1 3-1-0 0-0-1 Montreal 8 4 2 2 10 31 26 2-2-0 2-0-2 1-2-1 Tampa Bay 7 4 2 1 9 27 21 1-0-0 3-2-1 4-2-0 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 2-2-1 2-1-0 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 7 4 3 0 8 18 18 3-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 16 23 2-2-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 Florida 7 2 2 3 7 23 29 1-1-1 1-1-2 1-1-1 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 2-1-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 2-0-0 0-2-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 15 19 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 14 22 1-3-0 0-1-1 1-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 31 20 4-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Colorado 7 6 0 1 13 29 19 4-0-0 2-0-1 1-0-0 Anaheim 8 6 2 0 12 22 14 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Vegas 8 5 3 0 10 29 21 3-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 23 22 3-0-1 1-3-0 1-2-1 St. Louis 8 3 2 3 9 24 29 1-1-2 2-1-1 1-0-0 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 22 15 3-0-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 30 28 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 9 4 5 0 8 27 33 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 16 11 2-1-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 18 24 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 15 15 2-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Los Angeles 7 2 5 0 4 20 31 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Dallas 9 1 7 1 3 17 30 0-2-1 1-5-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29 0-1-0 1-5-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.