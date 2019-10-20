|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|30
|18
|Boston
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|19
|14
|Montreal
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|31
|26
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|21
|Toronto
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|31
|28
|Florida
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|23
|29
|Detroit
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|28
|Ottawa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|22
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|32
|20
|Carolina
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|25
|Washington
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|31
|28
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|18
|Columbus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|16
|23
|New Jersey
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|19
|31
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|19
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|29
|19
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|24
|29
|Nashville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|30
|28
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|27
|33
|Chicago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|15
|Dallas
|9
|1
|7
|1
|3
|17
|30
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|20
|Anaheim
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|22
|14
|Vegas
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|21
|Calgary
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|23
|22
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|22
|15
|Arizona
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|11
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|24
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|20
|31
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT
Edmonton 2, Detroit 1
Anaheim 4, Carolina 2
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0
Montreal 5, St. Louis 2
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.