British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday night after the UK Parliament forced him to request another Brexit delay.

The first letter, sent to European Council President Donald Tusk, contains the request for an extension that he is legally required to deliver. Johnson refused to sign the letter, which was a photocopy of a draft set out in UK law.

The second letter Johnson sent to the EU argues against granting an extension to the United Kingdom, saying that a further Brexit delay would be a mistake. The third message was sent by a UK envoy.

Tusk confirmed receipt of the letter containing the request for a Brexit extension and said he will now begin to discuss it with EU leaders.

