All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 8 6 1 1 13 30 18 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 19 14 Tampa Bay 7 4 2 1 9 27 21 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 Montreal 7 3 2 2 8 26 24 Florida 7 2 2 3 7 23 29 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 14 22 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 8 6 2 0 12 32 20 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 Washington 9 5 2 2 12 31 28 N.Y. Islanders 7 4 3 0 8 18 18 Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 16 23 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 15 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 7 6 0 1 13 29 19 St. Louis 7 3 1 3 9 22 24 Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 30 28 Winnipeg 9 4 5 0 8 27 33 Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 15 15 Dallas 9 1 7 1 3 17 30 Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 31 20 Anaheim 8 6 2 0 12 22 14 Vegas 8 5 3 0 10 29 21 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 23 22 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 22 15 Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 16 11 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 18 24 Los Angeles 7 2 5 0 4 20 31

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.