Dutch Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ajax
|10
|8
|2
|0
|31
|7
|26
|PSV Eindhoven
|9
|7
|2
|0
|26
|6
|23
|AZ Alkmaar
|10
|6
|2
|2
|21
|8
|20
|Vitesse Arnhem
|9
|6
|2
|1
|18
|13
|20
|SC Heerenveen
|10
|4
|4
|2
|16
|11
|16
|Sparta
|9
|4
|3
|2
|18
|16
|15
|Utrecht
|9
|4
|2
|3
|17
|13
|14
|Heracles Almelo
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|14
|14
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|9
|3
|4
|2
|18
|17
|13
|Willem II
|9
|4
|1
|4
|11
|14
|13
|FC Twente
|9
|3
|3
|3
|17
|18
|12
|FC Groningen
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|12
|10
|VVV Venlo
|9
|3
|0
|6
|10
|20
|9
|FC Zwolle
|9
|2
|1
|6
|13
|21
|7
|FC Emmen
|9
|2
|1
|6
|11
|19
|7
|ADO Den Haag
|9
|2
|0
|7
|10
|18
|6
|Fortuna Sittard
|9
|1
|3
|5
|12
|23
|6
|RKC Waalwijk
|10
|0
|1
|9
|9
|31
|1
___
AZ Alkmaar 2, SC Heerenveen 4
RKC Waalwijk 1, Ajax 2
FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands), 1745 GMT
Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 1845 GMT
VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1845 GMT
FC Zwolle (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1015 GMT
FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1230 GMT
FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. Sparta (Netherlands), 1230 GMT
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1445 GMT
FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands), 1800 GMT
Willem II (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands), 1630 GMT
Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1745 GMT
Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1745 GMT
Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1845 GMT
SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1115 GMT
Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1545 GMT