WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida congressman who was one of the few Republicans openly considering whether President Donald Trump should be impeached say he won't run for reelection.

Rep. Francis Rooney was asked during a Fox News interview if he'd seek a third term in 2020, and he replied: "I don't really think I want one."

He said his name could be included in an already-extensive list of GOP retirements.

Rooney said Friday he was "still thinking about" whether to vote to impeach Trump. He said Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had publicly acknowledged a quid pro quo was at work when Trump held up U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine's investigation of Democrats and the 2016 elections.

Mulvaney later claimed his comments had been misconstrued.