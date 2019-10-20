LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in Premier League on Saturday as the club marked the one-year anniversary of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death.

Youri Tielemans scored the winner in the 74th minute to complete the comeback, after Jamie Vardy had canceled out an opening goal for the visitors by former Leicester player Chris Wood.

The win lifts Leicester into the top four, continuing its surge under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Tielemans' shot thumped off the crossbar and into the net to release the tension at the King Power Stadium, which used the game to honor Vichai, the Thai billionaire who died in a helicopter crash just outside the venue on Oct. 27 last year. Four others were also killed.

Around 5,000 supporters took part in a walk through the city to the stadium before the match, while a minute's silence was held before kick off.

However, Burnley took the lead after 26 minutes when Dwight McNeil's cross was headed by Wood toward the top corner. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to it but could not keep it out.

Leicester's reply came in the final minute of the first half as Vardy met a cross into the penalty area to head home the equaliser.

On the hour mark, the King Power Stadium rose as one to once again to remember Vichai, who was 60 when he died.

The Leicester fans held aloft the free commemorative scarves which were left on every seat inside the stadium and sang their late chairman's name.

Back on the pitch, Tielemans struck the decisive blow after substitute Demarai Gray exchanged passes with Ricardo Pereira before whipping the ball into the near post area.

Harvey Barnes attempted to flick it on with but it eventually found its way to Tielemans, who took one touch before emphatically finishing with a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Wood later thought he had equalized but his goal was ruled out by VAR for a trip on Jonny Evans.

