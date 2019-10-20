  1. Home
  2. World

Scottish Results

By  Associated Press
2019/10/20 00:33

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership Saturday's Matches

Celtic 6, Ross County 0

Hamilton Academical 1, Hibernian FC 1

Kilmarnock 2, Livingston FC 1

Motherwell 0, Aberdeen 3

St Mirren FC 2, St. Johnstone 0

Sunday's Match

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland)

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland)

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland)

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland)

Sunday's Matches

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland)

Wednesday's Matches

Celtic (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland)

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland)

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland)

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland)