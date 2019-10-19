ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile earned and converted two penalties as Lazio came back from three goals down at halftime to salvage a 3-3 draw with visiting Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

In a match that was a tale of two halves, Immobile completed the recovery with his second spot kick in stoppage time following a foul from Marten De Roon.

Joaquín Correa also scored for Lazio, while Luis Muriel had a brace for Atalanta, which also got a goal from Alejandro "Papu" Gomez.

Third-place Atalanta, which extended its unbeaten run to six matches, moved within one point of Inter Milan, which visits Sassuolo on Sunday.

Lazio, which has won only one of its last four matches, is sixth.

In Europe this week, Atalanta visits Manchester City in the Champions League and Lazio plays at Celtic in the Europa League.

___

