FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (AP) — An unlikely alliance has formed in oil friendly Texas against one of the longest proposed new natural gas pipelines in the U.S.
Texas rural landowners, environmental groups, and conservative-leaning municipalities are banding together to oppose pipeline giant Kinder Morgan's 430-mile (690-kilometer), $2 billion natural gas expressway from the booming Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast. They say the proposed route will pose significant environmental and safety risks in the state's Hill Country.
Kinder Morgan has long maintained that the pipeline will be safe. Spokesman Alan Fore says the company has already made 150 routing adjustments and isn't considering changing the pipeline's set path.
The company is exercising eminent domain as a nasty legal battle threatens to jeopardize future pipelines in central Texas.