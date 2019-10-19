A motorcycle police officer passes by broken glass doors of a shop in the aftermath of a protest against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, S
A family riding a scooter check the aftermath of a protest against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The blaze of p
Policemen stand behind barricades that were installed as extra security measures around the Lebanese government building, background, Beirut, Lebanon,
Historic buildings of the downtown area are reflected on a broken glass panel damaged by protesters after a protest against the Lebanese government in
A man passes by an ATM machine damaged by protesters after a protest against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The
Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque is seen through a broken glass door of a shop after a protest against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oc
Historic buildings in the downtown are reflected on a broken glass panel damaged by protesters during protest against the Lebanese government in Beiru
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's influential Hezbollah leader says he doesn't support the government's resignation amid nationwide protests calling for politicians to step down over a deepening economic crisis.
Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday that calls for the current national unity government to resign are "a waste of time" since the same political groups will haggle over forming a new one.
Largescale protests that have targeted the country's entire political class have brought Lebanon to a standstill since Thursday.
Nasrallah warned the protesters against being pulled into political rivalries, saying that would derail their message. He said politicians who shirk responsibility, by quitting the Cabinet while the economy crumbles, should be brought to trial.
Lebanon's prime minister gave his partners in government a 72-hour ultimatum to come up with convincing solutions amid the pressures.