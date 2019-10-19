TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs met with Taiwanese diplomat Stanley Kao (高碩泰), according to a tweet posted by the Bureau's Assistant Secretary.

Michael G. Kozak, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US State Department, tweeted photos of high-level talks with officials of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US and the Bureau's partner governments. He reaffirmed the United States' friendship with Taiwan, adding that Taiwan is a "reliable partner".

Kozak's tweet said: "Pleased to meet with friends of Taiwan in the Western Hemisphere. We stand w/ #Taiwan-a reliable partner that delivers high-quality infrastructure development that meets international standards, respects labor rights, & protects the environment." The Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs retweeted the post on Oct. 18.

Taiwan's Representative in the United States, Stanley Kao, met with Kozak, as well as Asia-Pacific Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Fritz and other US State Department and National Security officials. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, was also present at the meeting.

Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, as well as heads of finance and economics from diplomatic allies Paraguay, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Vincent discussed how to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan at the meeting.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today (Oct. 19) responded to media enquiries and expressed sincere gratitude to the US State Department for publicly demonstrating its support for Taiwan.