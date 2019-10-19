  1. Home
Taiwan's long awaited Museum of Archeology opens with a flourish

Museum of Archeology, Taiwan Branch of National Museum of Prehistory in Tainan has a treasure trove of 8 million historical items, which took 24 years to collect

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/19 16:00
A visitor at the Museum of Archeology (Lyla Liu photo)

TAINAN (Taiwan News) – Museum of Archeology, Taiwan Branch of National Museum of Prehistory (南科考古館) opened Saturday (Oct. 19) in Tainan.

It has taken 24 years of preparation for the Museum of Archeology to collect around 8 million items of historical interest. Despite the age of the exhibits the building itself is ultra-modern and designed by the founder of Kris Yao Artech, Kris Yao (姚仁喜).


Museum of Archeology, Taiwan Branch of National Museum of Prehistory opened Saturday. (Ministry of Culture photo)

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said she feels like an outsider in her hometown sometimes, however, the museum helps her understand her ancestors and Taiwan’s prehistorical society.

The Museum of Archeology conducted a trial operating period for nine months, from January to September, during which time 55,000 people visited. The museum was free to visit Saturday and is free on Sunday, with regular and special exhibitions for all ages, such as a “secret chamber” (考古秘室) that demonstrates the process of preserving the museums historical exhibits.
