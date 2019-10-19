TAIPEI (Taiwan) – Taiwan’s Academy Awards-winning director and this year’s Golden Horse Film Festival Chair Ang Lee will lead the Golden Horse Master Class.

The event is set to take place from Nov. 16-22, at Taipei New Horizon, Central Motion Picture Corporation Studios, Kafnu Taipei, and Vie Show Cinemas Taipei Hsin Yi.

It will include filmmakers such as the two-time Academy Awards winner for Best Visual Effects Bill Westenhofer, Senior Vice President of HBO Asia Original Productions Jessica Kam-Engle, award-winning actor Nagse Masatoshi, and others. Some of these individuals will also be on the jury of the 56th Golden Horse Awards.

Westenhofer won Oscars for Best Visual Effects with 2012’s “The Golden Compass” and 2013’s “Life of Pi.” Lee and Westenhofer will talk about the technical details of “Gemini Man" and how actor Will Smith was made to look like a 23-year-old, according to CNA.

Other Golden Horse Film Festival activities such as “Teen Film Class,” and workshops that provide a more hands-on experience with smaller class sizes will also be held. Workshop teachers include Ricky Ho, who did the film score for Taiwan history drama “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale,” and the sound mixer Traithep Wongpaiboon from Thai thriller “Bad Genius,” according to the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival.

Registration starts Oct. 24. For more information, visit the website.