After Dior's kowtow to CCP, Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on world to 'stand up to China'

Joseph Wu calls Dior's apology 'mistake,' says employee's map was 'correct'

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/19 15:13
File photo: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the news of luxury fashion brand Dior apologizing to China for a powerpoint (PPT) presentation that accurately depicted Chinese territory administered by Beijing, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) released a statement defending the Dior employee’s PPT.

After Dior’s statement of apology and its declaration that it adheres to a “One China” policy, MOFA released a statement on twitter with the initials of the Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. The message called the apology from Dior a “mistake” and said the employee’s map was “correct,” noting that “Taiwan is not a part of China" and that Taiwan has never been under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for a single day.

Wu ended the message with “The world should learn from Taiwan: Stand up to the Bully!” Taiwan is the target of China’s never-ending campaign to marginalize the country’s international space, by using Beijing's economic clout to bully corporations and nations into declaring their allegiance to the CCP and the so-called “One China” policy.

Another recent incident in a long list of China using its economic leverage to bully private companies into denying the existence of Taiwan’s autonomy occurred at the Sheraton Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Earlier in October, a Taiwan National Day celebration was forced to cancel its use of the venue and move to a different location due to Chinese pressure on the hotel chain.

A separate example of China bullying companies into complying with CCP party lines is the widely reported case of Beijing threatening the National Basketball Association’s business ventures in China over a tweet from the Houston Rocket’s manager in support of the Hong Kong protesters.

Joseph Wu
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Dior
China bullying

