TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new paper has been published this week (Oct. 19) detailing the human rights abuses of workers on board Taiwanese coastal and deep water fishing industry vessels.

The 20-page Human Rights At Sea paper, titled "Awareness and Application of Human Rights in Taiwan's Fishing Industry", reports crew members on commercial Taiwanese fishing vessels being forced to work overtime in unsanitary conditions, starved, being left in the ocean after they've fallen overboard and having their salaries illegally deducted.

Supported by harrowing first-hand visual evidence obtained through field research in August 2019, the report by Mina Chiang aims to provide up-to-date information of key maritime-focused human rights issues in Taiwan. Despite current efforts to curb abuse to reflect international human rights and fisheries standards, the study covers the ongoing problematic role of recruitment agencies and the role of Taiwan's Fishery Agency in running the Overseas Employment Scheme beyond the normal Labor Protection Law.

According to the paper, despite senior crew being predominantly of Taiwanese nationality, the multi-billion dollar Taiwanese fishing industry primarily consists of fishermen from Southeast Asian countries. The latter enjoy less human rights oversight and protections compared with their Taiwanese colleagues.

Conditions on board a Taiwanese fishing vessel. (Photo: Human Rights At Sea)

It adds that by July 2019 there were 12,233 foreign fishermen in Taiwan's domestic employment scheme, mostly working the coastal and offshore fishing sector. Among them, 73.9% were from Indonesia, while 13.9% were from the Philippines and 11.9% were from Vietnam.

The paper commends the "current and positive Government engagement" in protecting human rights in the fisheries sector, adding that Taiwanese authorities have outperformed other Asian countries by achieving seven out of ten regulatory measurements set by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

Maritime worker sleeps in a hammock on board a fishing vessel. (Photo: Human Rights At Sea)

Finally, the paper offers recommendations to the Taiwanese Fishing Authority, including: