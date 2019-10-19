TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has invited popular mainstream television show hosts from the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and India in an effort to promote Taiwan in the New Southbound Policy countries, reports said Saturday (October 19).

After taking office in 2016, the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) started intensively promoting ties with 18 countries in South and Southeast Asia, encouraging exchanges in trade, tourism and education.

The new programs were recorded in September and October, and will be broadcast in November, the Central News Agency reported.

While the shows were entirely recorded in Taiwan to introduce local policies, for the first time they will be presented by South and Southeast Asian hosts in their own language, creating an even closer bond between Taiwan and viewers in other countries, MOFA said.

The shows, bearing the theme of “Embracing Taiwan,” will consist of two 20-minute episodes each, and will differ from country to country, according to CNA.

The content will include topics such as visa waivers for visitors from the New Southbound Policy countries, as well as Taiwan’s campaign to keep out African swine fever and other items showing the island nation’s progress.

