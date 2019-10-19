  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/19 13:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 3 .250 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Orlando 3 3 .500
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750
Detroit 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 5 0 1.000
Houston 4 2 .667
Memphis 3 2 .600 2
San Antonio 2 3 .400 3
Dallas 2 3 .400 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Portland 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Utah 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 3 2 .600
L.A. Lakers 3 3 .500 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
Golden State 2 3 .400 1
L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's Games

Washington 112, Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107

Houston 144, Miami 133

New Orleans 117, New York 116

San Antonio 104, Memphis 91

Golden State 124, L.A. Lakers 103