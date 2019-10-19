  1. Home
Taiwan Higher Education Exposition collaborates with Smart Asia for first time

There has been increased collaboration with Indian universities as more Indian students choose Taiwan to study

By Alex Watson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/19 13:30
Smart Asia 2019 expo (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan) – The 9th Taiwan Higher Education Exposition (THEE) partnered up with Smart Asia for the fair that started Thursday (Oct. 17), at the Bombay Exhibition Center in India.

The idea behind the collaboration is to raise public awareness about Taiwan’s high-quality education. Popular subjects of inquiry at the expo were chemistry, information technology and electronics, with Indian students looking to pursue their studies in related fields, according to a CNA report.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) organized the event, which runs from Oct. 17-19. The eight Taiwan universities involved were: Chinese Cultural University, Soochow University, National Tsing Hua University, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, Nanhua University, National Chung Cheng University, National Sun Yat-sen University, and Kaohsiung Medical University.

Representatives from these universities met their Mumbai counterparts at Indian universities such as SVKM'S NMIMS University and IES Management College and Research Centre. They discussed sending Chinese-language teachers to India, and dual degree partnerships, according to the Liberty Times.

Supervisor of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Education Division, Chen Li-ying (陳立潁), pointed out there were 2,398 Indian students studying in Taiwan in 2018, and Taiwan ranked 13th on the list of countries to study, in India. More Indian students are expected to study in Taiwan in the future, CNA reported.
Taiwan-India
study abroad
higher education
Smart Asia

