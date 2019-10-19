All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 8 6 1 1 13 30 18 4-0-0 2-1-1 2-0-0 Pittsburgh 8 6 2 0 12 32 20 4-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 9 5 2 2 12 31 28 2-1-2 3-1-0 2-0-1 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 19 14 2-0-1 3-1-0 0-0-1 Tampa Bay 7 4 2 1 9 27 21 1-0-0 3-2-1 4-2-0 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 2-2-1 2-1-0 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 7 4 3 0 8 18 18 3-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Montreal 7 3 2 2 8 26 24 2-2-0 1-0-2 1-2-1 Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 16 23 2-2-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 Florida 7 2 2 3 7 23 29 1-1-1 1-1-2 1-1-1 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 2-0-0 0-2-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 15 19 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 New Jersey 7 1 4 2 4 18 31 1-1-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 14 22 1-3-0 0-1-1 1-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 31 20 4-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Colorado 7 6 0 1 13 29 19 4-0-0 2-0-1 1-0-0 Anaheim 8 6 2 0 12 22 14 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Vegas 8 5 3 0 10 29 21 3-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 St. Louis 7 3 1 3 9 22 24 1-0-2 2-1-1 1-0-0 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 23 22 3-0-1 1-3-0 1-2-1 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 14 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 30 28 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 9 4 5 0 8 27 33 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 16 11 2-1-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 18 24 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 15 15 2-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Los Angeles 7 2 5 0 4 20 31 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Dallas 9 1 7 1 3 17 30 0-2-1 1-5-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29 0-1-0 1-5-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, Detroit 1

Arizona 5, Nashville 2

Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.