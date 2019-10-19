|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Brooklyn
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Orlando
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Charlotte
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Portland
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Golden State
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
___
|Thursday's Games
Miami 107, Orlando 98
Chicago 111, Atlanta 93
Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96
Denver 110, Portland 104
Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87
|Friday's Games
Washington 112, Philadelphia 93
Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107
Houston 144, Miami 133
New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.