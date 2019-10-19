  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/19 10:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Orlando 3 3 .500
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750
Detroit 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 4 2 .667 1
Dallas 2 3 .400
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Portland 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Utah 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600
Sacramento 3 2 .600
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1
Golden State 1 3 .250

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's Games

Washington 112, Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107

Houston 144, Miami 133

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.