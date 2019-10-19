All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 4 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½ Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1 Toronto 2 2 .500 2 New York 1 2 .333 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 4 1 .800 — Washington 3 2 .600 1 Orlando 3 3 .500 1½ Atlanta 1 4 .200 3 Charlotte 1 4 .200 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 0 1.000 — Indiana 3 1 .750 1½ Detroit 3 2 .600 2 Chicago 2 3 .400 3 Cleveland 1 3 .250 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 0 1.000 — Memphis 3 1 .750 1 Houston 4 2 .667 1 Dallas 2 3 .400 2½ San Antonio 1 3 .250 3 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2 Portland 2 3 .400 2½ Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½ Utah 1 4 .200 3½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 — Sacramento 3 2 .600 — Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1 Golden State 1 3 .250 1½

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's Games

Washington 112, Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107

Houston 144, Miami 133

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.