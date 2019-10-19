New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American Leagu
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) motions as the ball, hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks bounces off the foul pole for a three-run h
New York Yankees'DJ LeMahieu (26) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game
New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton reacts after walking Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's A
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu connects for a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League
Houston Astros' George Springer, right, scores a on a wild pitch past New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton during the first inning in Game 5
A wild pitch bounces away from New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez as Houston Astros' Michael Brantley looks on during the first inning of Game 5 of
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros' lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.
After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander's second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.
Paxton pitched six innings, and the Yankees' bullpen followed with shutdown relief.
Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.
