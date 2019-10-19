  1. Home
US House of Representatives introduces TAIPEI Act

Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Act confirms U.S. support for Taiwan

By Alex Watson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/19 10:41
Capitol Hill (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Act (TAIPEI Act) on Friday (Oct. 18) to “express United States support for Taiwan’s diplomatic alliances around the world.”

The bill was introduced by Representatives John Curtis, Albio Sires, Mario Díaz-Balart, Vicente González, and Michael McCaul. Curtis spent three years in Taiwan four decades ago and fell in love with the "good people of Taiwan," the culture, and the food.

He said the bill would give Taiwan opportunities “for trade, and for other benefits, and in establishing themselves, and being a country …”

Curtis said in a press release that Taiwan is “an important alliance” for the U.S. and it must “do all [they] can to empower [Taiwan’s] democracy and free-market economy.” He added that, “The TAIPEI Act is bipartisan, doesn’t cost the American taxpayer a cent, and it combats Chinese bullying tactics. Win, win, win.”

For the full text of the bill, click here.
