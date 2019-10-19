|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|30
|18
|4-0-0
|2-1-1
|2-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|32
|20
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|21
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|19
|14
|2-0-1
|3-1-0
|0-0-1
|Washington
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|26
|26
|1-1-2
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|21
|1-0-0
|3-2-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|31
|28
|2-2-1
|2-1-0
|2-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|18
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Montreal
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|26
|24
|2-2-0
|1-0-2
|1-2-1
|Columbus
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|14
|20
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Florida
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|19
|24
|1-1-0
|1-1-2
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|26
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|2-0-0
|0-2-1
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|14
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|New Jersey
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|18
|31
|1-1-2
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|22
|1-3-0
|0-1-1
|1-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|19
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|24
|15
|4-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|18
|12
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Vegas
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|21
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|22
|24
|1-0-2
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|Calgary
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|23
|22
|3-0-1
|1-3-0
|1-2-1
|Vancouver
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|30
|28
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|27
|33
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|11
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|24
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|20
|31
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Chicago
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|1-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Dallas
|9
|1
|7
|1
|3
|17
|30
|0-2-1
|1-5-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|0-1-0
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, Detroit 1
Arizona 5, Nashville 2
Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.