Taiwan has received confirmation that it will remain a part of the American visa waiver program (VWP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Friday.

MOFA said in a statement that the confirmation came in an Oct. 15 letter from the American Institute in Taiwan, which it said demonstrated the success of the countries' efforts to strengthen law enforcement cooperation.

The ministry did not explain what led to the confirmation, but the U.S. typically conducts periodic inspections to ensure that VWP members are following the required protocols.

Taiwan joined the VWP in November 2012. Following an inspection in 2014, its membership was extended in 2015, the ministry said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the program allows residents of 38 member countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for periods of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa.

Despite avoiding the lengthier visa application process, travelers from VWP countries are nevertheless required to apply for travel authorization online via the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, prior to visiting the U.S.