RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Three firefighters have died as they tried to extinguish a fire in a bar downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Rio's fire department said Friday in a statement that a fourth officer involved in the operation is in hospital in serious condition.

The fire took place at the famous Quatro por Quatro bar in Rio.

Rio Gov. Wilson Witzel and the city's fire department said there will be an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Local police said neighboring buildings were emptied because of the fire at the bar.