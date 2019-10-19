  1. Home
Climate has Fonda picking up where she left off in the 1970s

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/19 02:08
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jane Fonda is picking up where she left off in civil disobedience nearly a half-century ago. But there's one thing that's changed: That step up into the paddy wagon is tougher at age 81.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Fonda and fellow actor Sam Waterston on Friday in a second week of climate change protests. Fonda says she's holding the events to draw more people into climate activism.

Fonda tells The Associated Press she was last arrested for protesting in the 1970s. She says watching the climate activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg helped inspire her to get back in.

For a second Friday, Fonda stepped into the paddy wagon with hands bound. But this time, Fonda had managed to get her hands cuffed in front of her, for balance.