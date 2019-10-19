MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Students at a Wisconsin high school are skipping class to protest the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to call him that word.

Some students at Madison West High School walked out of class Friday to protest the firing. A livestream of the walkout that showed what appeared to be at least a few dozen students milling around on sidewalks.

Marlon Anderson says he was responding to a call Oct. 9 about a disruptive student. He says the student, who is black, called Anderson obscenities, including the N-word.

Anderson says he told the student not to call him the N-word and repeated the slur during the confrontation. Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting employees from uttering racial slurs.