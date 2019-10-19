RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's government says the state-controlled oil company has ended a nearly $200 million advertising agreement with Formula One team McLaren that had been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Economy Ministry announced the cancellation Thursday night, saying the five-year deal that took effect this year was "unjustifiable."

Brazil suffered a devastating recession in 2015 and 2016 that sent unemployment surging. Since then, growth has averaged just over 1 percent annually and the International Monetary Fund expects growth below 1 percent this year.

Bolsonaro took office in January and announced in May that his government was seeking a way to cancel the contract.

McLaren didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press's request for comment about the cancellation.

The government says Petrobras has a new focus on expanding production.

