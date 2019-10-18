HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has captured hundreds of feral pigs, but some mayors say it is just a fraction of the population.

Pacific Daily News reports that the department has removed about 450 feral pigs in the last year and has worked on new technology to make the capturing process easier.

The Mayors' Council of Guam says there is an increase in the number of pigs destroying crops and scaring residents throughout the day.

Some mayors say they have trapped about six to 10 wild pigs weekly in their own villages raising concerns about human health and safety.

Officials say the invasive species is a host to multiple diseases including leptospirosis leading to potentially fatal infections of the kidney, liver, brain, lung and heart.