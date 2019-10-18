  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/18 22:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
Boston 4 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 2 .333
Toronto 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 0 1.000
Orlando 3 3 .500 2
Washington 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 1 4 .200
Charlotte 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750
Detroit 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 3 2 .600
Dallas 2 3 .400
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Portland 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Utah 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600
Sacramento 3 2 .600
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1
Golden State 1 3 .250

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.