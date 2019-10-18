All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 — Boston 4 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 2 .333 2½ Toronto 1 2 .333 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 4 0 1.000 — Orlando 3 3 .500 2 Washington 2 2 .500 2 Atlanta 1 4 .200 3½ Charlotte 1 4 .200 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 0 1.000 — Indiana 3 1 .750 1½ Detroit 3 2 .600 2 Chicago 2 3 .400 3 Cleveland 1 3 .250 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 0 1.000 — Memphis 3 1 .750 1 Houston 3 2 .600 1½ Dallas 2 3 .400 2½ San Antonio 1 3 .250 3 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2 Portland 2 3 .400 2½ Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½ Utah 1 4 .200 3½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 — Sacramento 3 2 .600 — Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1 Golden State 1 3 .250 1½

Thursday's Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.