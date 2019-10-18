Wine bottles sit in a boutique shop in Le Cannet-des-Maures, in the Provence region, Thursday Oct. 10, 2019. European producers of premium specialty a
A worker tends to a vineyard after a recent harvest in the southern France region of Provence, Friday Oct. 11, 2019. European producers of agricultura
Wine barrels sit in a wine cellar in the southern France region of Provence, Friday Oct. 11, 2019. European producers of premium specialty agricultura
Winemakers taste rose in the production facility of the Chateau Sainte Roseline in the southern France region of Provence Friday Oct. 11, 2019. Europe
Yousef, an employee of French wine producer MDCV tends to wine production at the bottling facility in the Chateau des Bertrands vineyard in Le Cannet-
An employee moves an empty barrel in the shipping warehouse of the French wine producer MDCV, in the Chateau des Bertrands in Le Cannet-des-Maures, in
PARIS (AP) — French vintners are begging for government aid. Italian farmers are scrambling for new export markets. And American shoppers are about to face supermarket sticker shock on European products.
Some $7.5 million in U.S. tariffs on European food, wine and other goods took effect Friday, in response to illegal EU subsidies to planemaker Airbus.
The U.S. is also accused of illegal subsidies — to Boeing — and EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom threatened Friday to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products. She urged negotiations instead of a trade war.
French wine exporters group FEVS asked for government aid to compensate for an expected drop in sales. The U.S. is the No. 1 market for French wine exports.
Italy's main farm lobby forecast a 20% drop in sales of Italian agricultural products including Parmesan and Gorgonzola cheeses and cured meats.