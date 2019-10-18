TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Government on Friday (October 18) fined Uber Eats NT$300,000 (US$9,800) for Occupational Safety and Health Act violations related to the death of one of the company's motorcyclist deliverymen in a traffic accident.

Issues surrounding the status of delivery drivers came to the fore during last week’s Double National Day holiday, when several of the motorcyclists were involved in fatal accidents.

The companies stirred further controversy by claiming there was no employer-employee relationship with the drivers, whom they described as outside contractors.

The capital’s Department of Labor Affairs ruled that the delivery companies’ practices threatened public safety, since the deliverymen were paid in relation to the speed with which they could deliver the food to the customers, the Central News Agency reported.

While Uber Eats used a intermediary company to employ the motorcyclists, the Taipei City Government still deemed it to be the real employer of the deliverymen, and therefore to be responsible for any problems.

The fine was motivated by the October 13 death of an Uber Eats deliveryman after being rammed by a car and caught between two vehicles. The company only commented about the accident through the media but failed to report the man’s death to the authorities within eight hours, which was the reason for Friday’s fine, according to the CNA report.

