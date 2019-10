Friday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $1,032,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Friday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Semifinal

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (3), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Semifinal

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.