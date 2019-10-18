TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 226 dogs and cats are looking for new homes after a raid on an illegal breeding farm in Central Taiwan’s Yunlin County, reports said Friday (October 18).

A member of the public alerted the authorities to the presence of the farm in the township of Beigang, the Central News Agency reported.

Seven days after the official declaration that the animals have been impounded, they will all go up for adoption.

Police first applied for a warrant before they raided the facility, situated in the countryside and guarded by ferocious dogs, according to the report.

Due to unhygienic conditions, many animals suffered from eye inflammation and dehydration. Most of the 200 pets were adults who had given birth several times, according to inspectors.

The animals had been transferred to nine veterinary centers where they were vaccinated against rabies, neutered and implanted with chips.

The owner faced a fine ranging from NT$100,000 (US$3,270) to NT$3 million for the illegal breeding farm and an additional NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 for failing to provide evidence that the animals had received anti-rabies shots.

