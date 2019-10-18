  1. Home
  2. Politics

Concern Taiwan’s ally Saint Vincent could be next poached by China

‘Keeping an eye on’ Saint Vincent election: Taiwan’s Foreign Minister

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/18 18:11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Legislators discuss the possibility of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China

On Friday (Oct. 18), Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Hsu Yu-jen (許毓仁) expressed concern over whether Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would be the next country to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan, following in the footsteps of the Solomon Islands and Kiribati in September.

During questioning at the Legislative Yuan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that the situation would be closely monitored. The questioning came as part of the Legislative Yuan's general inquiry into governance policy today, in which Hsu's concern cited international media reports about St Vincent's upcoming general election. The small Caribbean island nation's New Democratic Party (NDP) has reportedly announced that if elected to power in 2020, it would break diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China.

Since there is only one seat's difference between the two Vincentian parties, such an occurrence is a real possibility. Taiwan currently has fifteen formal diplomatic allies remaining.

Wu stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has taken note of the situation and spoken with a number of Saint Vincent's government leaders as well as the opposition. He added that Taiwan has always strongly supported the country, and that its current Prime Minister, Ralph E. Gonsalves of the Unity Labour Party, maintains close ties to Taiwan. The Foreign Minister added that the MOFA would monitor the situation closely.

Hsu lambasted MOFA, saying that it must not allow any further diplomatic ties to be severed; otherwise Wu should step down and accept political responsibility.
diplomatic ties
Joseph Wu
Hsu Yu Jen
China
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion brand Dior apologizes to China for Taiwan map
Fashion brand Dior apologizes to China for Taiwan map
2019/10/17 17:16
Two US citizens detained in China on human trafficking charges
Two US citizens detained in China on human trafficking charges
2019/10/17 14:01
Photo of the Day: Comrade James sells out to China
Photo of the Day: Comrade James sells out to China
2019/10/17 13:57
Is the mask finally slipping for Communist China?
Is the mask finally slipping for Communist China?
2019/10/17 06:11
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
2019/10/16 17:18