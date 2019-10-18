Taiwan kicks off Smart Asia 2019 in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Smart Asia 2019, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), got underway at the Mumbai Exhibition Centre on Thursday (Oct. 17) and will run through Saturday, as Indian officials expressed interest in working with Taiwan on smart technology.

The exhibition showcases 50 well-known Taiwan companies, including Acer, Asus and Delta Electronics, with a strong emphasis on smart city solutions, smart technology applications and city development services. Representatives from two states in India, Maharashtra and West Bengal, were invited to attend, reported Yam News.

"More companies from Taiwan are now willing to invest in India," said Ambassador of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Tien Chung-Kwan (田中光), in his opening speech. He also said the trade volume between Taiwan and India has increased six-fold since 2014, reported UDN.

Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Shravan Hardikar said that Taipei faced the same problems of air pollution and congested traffic as many cities in India, but has improved significantly due to smart city solutions. He said he is very optimistic about the development of smart city solutions in India, as well as clean energy, according to CNA.