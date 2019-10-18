TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The length of the workweek should be decided in negotiations between employers and employees in each business sector, advisers to Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said Friday (October 18).

The Kaohsiung mayor drew criticism after he said he would abolish President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “one fixed day off, one flexible day off” (一例一休) labor reforms if he won next January’s election.

The president wondered whether Han wanted to return to the previous situation where workers might have only one day off per week.

The KMT candidate’s top adviser, former Premier Simon Chang (張善政), told reporters Friday that workers would still have two days off, an eight-hour working day and a 40-hour workweek, and even better conditions than at present, the Liberty Times reported.

He slammed Tsai’s workweek system for lacking any flexibility, adding the issue should be open for discussion between representatives of employers and employees per sector.

The existing formula was based on the traditional factory production line model, and did not correspond to the needs of the modern digital society, according to Chang. He said that if Han won the election, the Cabinet would set up a committee comprising representatives of government, business and labor to work out solutions for each separate sector.

