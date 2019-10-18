LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Official election results in Gibraltar, a speck of British territory on Spain's southern tip, show that an alliance of socialists and liberals has won a third consecutive term in government.

The GSLP Liberals won 52.5% of the vote, with the two main opposition parties, GSD and Together Gibraltar, receiving 25.6% and 20.5% respectively.

Fabian Picardo is set to be confirmed as Chief Minister on Friday morning. He faces the challenge of dealing with the effects of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

A Brexit deal brokered Thursday with the bloc needs to be adopted by the U.K. parliament.

Gibraltar's 34,000 residents overwhelmingly rejected leaving the EU and are bracing to be hit hard by it. The Rock relies heavily on workers who cross the border from Spain, and its companies need access to the EU market.

___

9 a.m.

After winning the support of European Union leaders for his new Brexit deal , Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in London to try to secure backing from the fractious British Parliament.

Johnson returned overnight for what is expected to be a busy Friday attempting to persuade lawmakers to vote for the divorce deal.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was up early drumming up support.

He told the BBC: "We've got a real opportunity now to get Brexit delivered faithful to the referendum, move on as a Government, and I think as a country, and lift the clouds of Brexit."

Raab says the government has not given up hope of winning the support of its Northern Ireland ally the Democratic Unionist Party, which has rejected the new deal.