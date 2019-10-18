TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a closed-door meeting with AIT Chairman James Moriarty on Friday morning (Oct. 18), Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced that he is canceling his visit to the U.S. originally planned for November.

The announcement comes amid high speculation about whether the mayor of Kaohsiung would visit the U.S. to boost his presidential campaign after deciding to take a three-month leave from office starting Wednesday. Some hypothesized that Han would use this opportunity to discuss details with American officials, reported Yahoo News.

On Friday, Han met with Moriarty to discuss Taiwan's policies towards the U.S. and relations between the two countries. Han informed Moriarty about his decision not to visit the U.S. in person, saying the election is imminent and that he wants to concentrate on Taiwanese voters, reported UDN.

Han told the press that there are only 84 days left until Taiwan's presidential election and that he has not yet visited all of Taiwan. He said he would visit the U.S. once the election is over, adding that he will deliberate with his campaign team about sending his wife, Lee Chia-fen ( 李佳芬), in the meantime.