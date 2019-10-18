TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American actor Will Smith and Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) are arriving in Taipei this evening (Oct. 18) to promote the new film “Gemini Man,” which is scheduled to be premiered next Monday (Oct. 21).

The film’s distributor, Paramount Taiwan, said on Friday morning that Smith and Lee had rearranged their schedules and would arrive in Taipei Friday evening on a private jet, reported CNA. The two had originally planned to come to Taiwan on Oct. 20 after wrapping up their trip to Japan.

Lee and Smith will attend the premiere of “Gemini Man” in Taipei next Monday and take part in a number of events promoting their new film in the following days, according to the distributor. The film will officially hit movie screens across the island on Oct. 23.

Lee’s 14th feature film, “Gemini Man” is a sci-fi thriller about a retired assassin being targeted by his younger clone. The film has drawn a lot of attention for its cutting-edge visual effects but did not yield a high-grossing opening week after being released in the U.S. and overseas markets last week, reports said.