  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan ally Marshall Islands takes seat on UN Human Rights Council

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Pacific island country on election to UNHRC

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/18 15:44
Marshall Islands flag (Pixabay photo)

Marshall Islands flag (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It was announced on Friday (Oct. 18) that Taiwanese ally and Pacific island nation the Marshall Islands will take a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In response to the news, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) sent a message of congratulations and expressed the hope that the Marshall Islands and Taiwan will continue to expand their cooperation. MOFA also stated that the country’s seat on the UNHRC is well-deserved and that it has contributed much to furthering the cause of human rights in the region and throughout the world.

“Taiwan welcomes and supports the Marshall Islands’ election to the UNHRC,” said MOFA's statement. CNA reports that MOFA also expressed a desire to serve as a partner of the Marshall Islands within the U.N. framework, indicating Taiwan’s willingness to participate meaningfully in international forums and cooperate with various U.N. agencies.

Other nations from the Indo-Pacific with seats on the 47-seat council include Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. Somewhat controversially, the South American country of Venezuela, where there is an ongoing political and economic crisis, was also awarded a seat on the council this year.
diplomatic allies
UNHRC
Marshall Islands
United Nations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists supportive European nations
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists supportive European nations
2019/10/15 19:09
Does it matter if Taiwan loses formal recognition?
Does it matter if Taiwan loses formal recognition?
2019/10/13 16:40
Taiwan vice president to again invite Pope Francis to visit Taiwan
Taiwan vice president to again invite Pope Francis to visit Taiwan
2019/10/11 11:50
Delegation from Palau visits Taiwan food factory
Delegation from Palau visits Taiwan food factory
2019/10/09 17:10
Eleven of Taiwan's allies speak up at UN debate: MOFA
Eleven of Taiwan's allies speak up at UN debate: MOFA
2019/09/29 15:40