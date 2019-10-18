TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It was announced on Friday (Oct. 18) that Taiwanese ally and Pacific island nation the Marshall Islands will take a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In response to the news, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) sent a message of congratulations and expressed the hope that the Marshall Islands and Taiwan will continue to expand their cooperation. MOFA also stated that the country’s seat on the UNHRC is well-deserved and that it has contributed much to furthering the cause of human rights in the region and throughout the world.

“Taiwan welcomes and supports the Marshall Islands’ election to the UNHRC,” said MOFA's statement. CNA reports that MOFA also expressed a desire to serve as a partner of the Marshall Islands within the U.N. framework, indicating Taiwan’s willingness to participate meaningfully in international forums and cooperate with various U.N. agencies.

Other nations from the Indo-Pacific with seats on the 47-seat council include Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. Somewhat controversially, the South American country of Venezuela, where there is an ongoing political and economic crisis, was also awarded a seat on the council this year.