TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese entertainer Hsiung Hai-ling (熊海靈) is crying foul over a threatened fine for her referring to Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu as "President Han" at a flag-raising ceremony on National Day (Oct. 10).

Hsiu, an aging singer who reached her peak of fame in the 1980s, served as the host for a flag-raising event held by the Kaohsiung City government to mark National Day. During the event, Hsiu shouted "Hello President! and "President Han add oil!" drawing criticism from many members of the public.

In response to the criticism Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Chiu Chun-lung (邱俊龍) told reporters on Thursday (Oct. 17), that because Hsiu was hired by the city government to host the event, her remarks "violated administrative neutrality," reported CNA. Chiu said that she should have abided by government regulations and will now be subject to fines for her biased comments.

Chiu said that after collecting relevant information and images, the city government will ask the Department of Civil Service Ethics to discuss the provisions of her contract and implement the penalties in accordance with the terms of the contract. He said that if the contract provisions are vague, he will recommend "lowering the accepted payment [for her services]" or "deduct [from her pay] for violating the contract," according to the report.



Hsiu at venue on Oct. 10. (Photo from Hisu's Facebook page)

Chiu stressed that the language used during the flag-raising ceremony should be relevant to the National Day celebrations, and talk of the election is not appropriate during this event. However, regarding a musical performance that took place on Oct. 9 in which singers spoke in support of Han, he said that because it was a privately organized event, it did not violate city government regulations.

In response, Hsiu told reporters that tens of thousands of people that day shouted: "Hello President" (after her prompting). Hsiu then decried the proposed penalties as "green terror facing Taiwan," reported Storm Media.

She claimed that if Tsai was on stage during a National Day event and someone shouted "president," they would not be punished, according to the report. She said that she currently resides in Hawaii and claimed that many overseas compatriots were angry when they heard about the penalty and made them want to return to Taiwan to vote.

The meme below mocks Hsiu for calling the penalty for supporting Han "green terror," while Han admits that it is his Kaohsiung government that will be meting out the punishment.



(Image from Facebook page @nokmtisgood)

