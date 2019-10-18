TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Trump administration sent out a letter to 500 American business leaders earlier this month with the aim of strengthening trade and business partnerships with Taiwan.

The letter was co-signed by Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce Ian Steff, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Administrator Ken Isley, according to CNA. The officials observed in the letter that Taiwan is the U.S.'s 11th biggest trading partner and the ninth-largest source of its international students.

Regarding China's continuing attempts to bully Taiwan, the letter insisted that no government should impose its own political values on the way businesses market themselves to their customers. The letter also emphasized that Taiwan is an important partner of the U.S. and that companies should take advantage of the opportunities offered by the island, reported Liberty Times.

U.S. officials sent letters to local governments encouraging economic and cultural collaborations with Taiwan in 2014 and 2016, but this is the first time the government has reached out to private business owners. According to an anonymous government source, the letter is the Trump administration's response to the Chinese influence on American companies.