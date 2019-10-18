AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

thru 20, Moscow — tennis, ATP-WTA, Kremlin Cup.

thru 20, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.

thru 20, Stockholm — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

thru 20, Luxembourg — tennis, WTA, Luxembourg Open.

thru 20, Jeju, South Korea — golf, US PGA Tour, CJ Cup.

thru 20, Paris — golf, European Tour, French Open.

thru 20, Shanghai — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Shanghai.

thru 19, Las Vegas — ice skating, Grand Prix, Skate America.

Philadelphia — boxing, Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev for Gvozdyk's WBC and Beterbiev's IBF light heavyweight titles.

New York — baseball, MLB ALCS, New York Yankees vs. Houston.

SATURDAY, Oct. 19

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: England vs. Australia.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Japan or Ireland or Scotland.

thru 23, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 3rd test.

Charleroi, Belgium — boxing, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello for Merhy's interim WBA cruiserweight title.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees, if necessary.

SUNDAY, Oct. 20

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: France vs. Wales.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: South Africa vs. Japan.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees, if necessary.

MONDAY, Oct. 21

thru 27, Vienna — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.

thru 27, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.

Chiba, Japan — golf, Japan Skins.

TUESDAY, Oct. 22

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, Olympiakos vs. Bayern Munich, Tottenham vs. Crvena zvezda, Manchester City vs. Atalanta, Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — football, Asian Champions League semifinal second leg: Al Hilal vs. Al Sadd.

thru 27, Zhuhai, China — tennis , WTA, Elite Trophy.

United States — baseball, World Series Game 1.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, Ajax vs. Chelsea, Salzburg vs. Napoli, Genk vs. Liverpool, Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, Benfica vs. Lyon, Lille vs. Valencia.

Guangzhou, China — football, Asian Champions League semifinal second leg: Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Urawa Red Diamonds.

United States — baseball, World Series Game 2.

THURSDAY, Oct. 24

thru 27, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

thru 27, Busan, South Korea — golf, US LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship.

thru 27, Chiba, Japan — golf, US PGA Tour, Zozo Championship.

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

FRIDAY, Oct. 25

thru 26, Kelowna, British Columbia — ice skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada.

United States — baseball, World Series Game 3.

SATURDAY, Oct. 26

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal.

United States — baseball, World Series Game 4.

London — boxing, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis for Taylor's WBA-IBF super lightweight titles.

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico — boxing, Wilfredo Mendez vs. Gabriel Mendoza for Mendez's WBO minimumweight title.

Reno, Nevada — boxing, Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez for vacant WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 27

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Mexico City — auto racing, F1, Mexican GP.

thru Nov. 3, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA Finals.

United States — baseball, World Series Game 5, if necessary.