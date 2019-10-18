MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — A group of deep-sea explorers scouring the world's oceans for sunken World War II ships is honing in on sonar readings of debris fields in the Pacific Ocean.

A research vessel called the Petrel is launching underwater robots about halfway between the U.S. and Japan in search of warships from the Battle of Midway.

The expedition is part of an effort started by the late Paul Allen, billionaire co-founder of Microsoft. Expedition leader Robert Kraft says Allen gave the crew a mission to preserve history and honor the people who fought on these great battleships.

The group has just confirmed the identity of one lost Japanese ship, the Kaga, and is looking for another in the same area.

Two U.S. ships and five Japanese vessels sank during the 1942 Battle of Midway. Until now, only the USS Yorktown had been located.