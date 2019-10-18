OITA, Japan (AP) — Wales coach Warren Gatland was able to select his strongest team for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match against France, with three of his most important backs recovering from injury to make the starting lineup.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar, who sustained a concussion in an accidental collision against Fiji in Wales' 29-17 win on Oct. 9, has successfully followed return-to-play protocols and was deemed fit to play by an independent concussion consultant.

Biggar has remained symptom-free since the game, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Center Jonathan Davies is over a knee injury also sustained against Fiji, while winger George North has shaken off an ankle knock to also start.

It meant Gatland named the same team that started the 29-25 win over Australia in the pool stage.

Wales has beaten Six Nations rival France seven times in their past eight meetings.

___

Wales team: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports