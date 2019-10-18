TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An amazing video showing the growth of visitors to Taiwan by nationality over the past 18 years was posted to data visualization and storytelling website Flourish on Wednesday (Oct. 16).

On Wednesday, Taiwanese Flourish user Ythlev uploaded an animated bar chart showing the number of visitors to Taiwan by their country of residence from Jan. 2001 to Aug. 2019. Ythlev told Taiwan News that the data is based on statistics from Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

Ythlev said that the inspiration for the graph was a video by Animated Stats titled "Top 20 Largest Cities in The World 1500 to 2100," which shows the rise and fall of the biggest cities in the world in terms of population over the past 500 years.

The most dramatic change in terms of nationality of visitors is China, which starts in a distant fourth place behind the U.S., Hong Kong-Macao, and Japan. The top four remain fairly stable with Japan far ahead of the pack in the 2000s, but by the end of the decade, China suddenly jumps ahead of the U.S.

The reason for China's rapid rise at the end of the 2000s was because the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) in Taiwan and China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) came to an agreement in June of 2008 to allow mainland tour groups to travel directly to Taiwan rather than having to first transit through a third country.

Travel by Chinese to Taiwan accelerated further in 2011 when individual travel across the strait was authorized by the communist country. Such individual travel was banned in August of this year as a means by Beijing to punish the current Taiwan government led by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for not recognizing the fictitious "1992 Consensus" when she took office and to possibly try to influence Taiwan's upcoming elections.

Another salient trend is the jockeying for fifth place among South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, with the former currently in the lead. Also of note is the increasing numbers from the Philippines, which has risen to eighth place, due in large part to the opening of visa-free treatment for Filipinos in November of 2017.

Visitors from other New Southbound Policy nations Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam now hold the ninth, 10th, and 11th spots, with Canada rounding out the top 10.